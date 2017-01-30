Mizzou QB transfers to UVA

The Virginia Cavaliers got shot in the arm in the form of experience at the quarterback, position. Missouri's, Marvin Zanders announced through his twitter account on Monday he's coming to Charlottesville as a graduate transfer. A red-shirt sophomore, Zanders is scheduled to graduate in May and will be eligible this year. He'll bridge a gap at the position with returning starter, Kurt Benkert. Zanders is 6-1, 185 pounds and is considered a dual threat.

Zanders played in 8 games for the Tigers last season going just 10/12 for 114 yards in the air, while on the ground rushed 35 times for 198 yards two touchdowns.

