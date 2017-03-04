Monarchs 5 game win streak snapped by UTSA

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Old Dominion men’s basketball team (19-11, 12-6 C-USA) had its five-game win streak snapped in a 73-55 loss at UTSA (13-18, 8-10 C-USA) on Saturday afternoon at the Convocation Center in the 2016-17 regular season finale. Despite the result, the Monarchs secured the No. 3 seed in 2017 Conference USA Tournament next week after defeating UTEP in El Paso on Thursday night.

“I give UTSA a lot of credit,” said ODU head coach Jeff Jones. “UTSA outworked us and they are a hard playing team. We will watch this film and have to learn from this, because this cannot happen.” ODU was led by B.J. Stith’s 13 points, followed by Trey Porter’s 12 points and six rebounds. Brandan Stith went for nine points, while Ahmad Caver chipped in seven points, seven assists and five rebounds.

With 15 minutes to play in the second half, the Roadrunners held a 44-33 advantage. UTSA then extended its lead to 58-43 at the 6:25 mark. ODU later utilized a 6-2 run to trim its deficit to 11, 60-49, with 4:34 remaining, before UTSA answered with an 11-4 run to claim the largest lead of the contest, 71-53, at the 2:34 mark to put the Monarchs away on Saturday in San Antonio.

Old Dominion held advantages for bench points (20-15) and points in the paint (20-16). Jeff Beverly led all scorers with 24 points for the Roadrunners. UTSA connected on all 19 free-throw attempts. In a first half that the Monarchs led by as many as three and trailed by as many as six, UTSA claimed a four-point advantage, 35-31, after the opening 20 minutes of action. In the first half, ODU was led by B.J. Stith’s nine points and Ahmad Caver’s half-high six assists.

