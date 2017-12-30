Monarchs end '17 with 5 game streak

NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion men’s basketball team (10-3, 1-0 C-USA) won its fifth straight game after dominating Charlotte (4-8, 1-0 C-USA) by an 89-58 score in the Conference USA opener on Saturday night at the Ted Constant Convocation Center. Old Dominion is now 5-0 in its Conference USA openers. Jeff Jones is now just one victory shy of his 100th at ODU (99-54).

Ahmad Caver scored a team-high 22 points (8-13 FG) to go along with a game-high eight assists, three rebounds and three steals to pace the Monarchs. Randy Haynes (six rebounds and three assists), B.J. Stith (seven rebounds and three assists) and Trey Porter (eight rebounds and two blocks) each poured in 16 points.

“This was a good win for us,” said ODU head coach Jeff Jones. “ I thought we had great energy tonight, jumped on them quickly and took control of the game. We didn’t play great, but this is a good way to start conference play.”

For the game, ODU held Charlotte to 30.8% (16-52) shooting from the floor and 29.4% (5-17) shooting from three. The Monarchs held advantages for points in the paint (43-22), assists (18-6), rebounds (43-34) and fast-break points (19-10). Old Dominion shot 53.4% (31-58) from the floor, 46.7% (7-15) from deep and 76.9% (20-26) from the free-throw line.

With 11:32 remaining in regulation, the 49ers cut their deficit to 18, 54-36, but would get no closer as the Monarchs ran away with a 31-point victory on Saturday night in Norfolk. The Monarchs claimed a 42-16 lead at halftime, led by Ahmad Caver’s 11 points, followed by Trey Porter’s 10. Old Dominion held Charlotte to 23.1% (6-26) shooting from the floor, 0.0% (0-7) shooting from deep and 44.4% (4-9) shooting from the charity stripe. ODU connected on 50.0% (14-28) of its first half field goals. For the first half, Old Dominion held advantages for points in the paint (22-10), points off turnovers (9-1), assists (8-0) and fast-break points (8-2).

