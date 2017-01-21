Monarchs fall at Charlotte, 74-72

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – In a game that experienced 17 lead changes and 10 ties Charlotte’s Jon Davis hit a mid-range jumper with 0.2 seconds remaining to lift the 49ers (9-9, 3-4 C-USA) over the Old Dominion men’s basketball team (11-8, 4-3 C-USA) by a 74-72 score on Saturday night at Halton Arena.

“Jon Davis was really good tonight,” said ODU head coach Jeff Jones. “I did think we played hard, we just made too many mistakes to overcome. We need to learn from this and we have to play smarter. This is a tough one.” Trailing by one point with 29 seconds remaining, Zoran Talley was fouled and connected on 1-2 from the free-throw line to tie the game at 72-72, before Davis hit the game-winner.

Charlotte led for a total of 6:54 of the possible 40 minutes. Ahmad Caver led the Monarchs with 25 points (5-7 3PT) to go along with five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal. Caver’s 25 points fell just one shy of his career-high. Also in double figures for ODU was Zoran Talley, who recorded a double-double with 16 points and a career-high 12 rebounds to compliment three assists in 27 minutes of work. B.J. Stith chipped in seven points and seven rebounds, while Trey Porter added six points, four rebounds and two assists.

For the game, ODU held advantages in rebounds (43-26), second chance points (14-2), bench points (22-12) and offensive rebounds (13-4). Old Dominion shot 57.1% (8-14) from three-point range for the contest.

Jon Davis finished with a game-high 35 points for the 49ers. In a first half that ODU led by as many as 12, the Monarchs claimed a 38-35 at halftime, behind Ahmad Caver’s 12 points (3-3 3PT). Jordan Baker followed with nine points (3-4 3PT), while Zoran Talley hauled down a half-high nine rebounds.

