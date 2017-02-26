Monarchs rally over St. Joe's in walk-off fashion

NORFOLK, Va. -- Trailing 6-4 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, Old Dominion scored three runs in the bottom frame to defeat Saint Joseph's in walk-off fashion, 7-6, on Sunday evening in the ODU Baseball Tournament finale at the Bud Metheny Complex.

St. Joe's (0-6), who jumped out to a 4-0 lead through the first three innings, plated two runs in the top of the ninth to break a 4-4 tie. A Vinnie Pasquantino walk and Shaun Wood pinch-hit single led off the bottom of the ninth for Old Dominion (5-1), before St. Joe's reliever Hayden Seig balked in Pasquantino to bring the score to 6-5.

Turner Bishop then belted a pinch-hit RBI triple to right field to tie the game and Nick Walker drove Bishop home for the winning run with a sac fly to left. Watch Walker's walk-off RBI here.

Aside from Bishop's and Walker's late-game heroics, Culver Lamb led the Monarchs offensively, going 3-for-4 with a home run and 3 RBIs. Lamb also pitched two innings of relief, after starter John Wilson allowed four runs in 2.2 innings. Craig Lopez also had a fine outing out of the bullpen, scattering two hits over 3.1 scoreless innings. Brett Smith earned the win, allowing the two runs in the top of the ninth.

