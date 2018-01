(Photo: Kyle, Riley's Hotshots)

HAMPTON, Va.- Day 2 of Monster Jam from the Hampton Coliseum on Saturday saw Currituck, North Carolina native, Brandon Vinson bolt out to an early lead over the field. By day's end, he'd give way to Max-D's, Jared Eichelberger. It was part of two shows taking place on the peninsula. The event will conclude on Sunday at 1pm.

