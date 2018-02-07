WVEC
Close

National Signing Day: Eason to NC State

After keeping everyone in suspense, the Norview Pilots defensive end settled on the Wolfpack on National Signing Day.

Scott Cash, WVEC 5:46 PM. EST February 07, 2018

It was kind of like the old days when there was some suspense to National Signing Day. Derrick Eason kept everybody guessing, but in the end he chose North Carolina State.

Eason was a standout at defensive end for the Norview Pilots.

© 2018 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories