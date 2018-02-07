Close National Signing Day: Eason to NC State After keeping everyone in suspense, the Norview Pilots defensive end settled on the Wolfpack on National Signing Day. Scott Cash, WVEC 5:46 PM. EST February 07, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST It was kind of like the old days when there was some suspense to National Signing Day. Derrick Eason kept everybody guessing, but in the end he chose North Carolina State.Eason was a standout at defensive end for the Norview Pilots. © 2018 WVEC-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown Two bodies found in home in Virginia Beach Top Headlines at Noon on June 9 Teen shot and killed during home invasion Norfolk drivers frustrated over parking during Harborfest Woman distracted by phone falls over basement access doors Little farmer in Hampton Roads 13News Now Crystal Harper gives update on cancer treatment Courtland Construction Truck Fire WVEC Live Breaking News Coverage More Stories 'Ashanti Alert' bill progresses through House Feb. 7, 2018, 5:42 p.m. Document: Rats, mice, cockroaches in home where boy… Feb. 7, 2018, 10:24 a.m. Rain developing today Feb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs