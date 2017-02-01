National Signing Day wrap

It appears to be a banner football recruiting class in Hampton Roads. Wednesday was National Signing Day, time to be your commitment on paper.

Most players had verbally committed months ago, but a handful of the top recruits flipped on signing day.

The trend this year was to go out of state. Virginia Tech ended up with Indian River's Devon Hunter and Lafayette's Hezekiah Grimsley. UVA signed no recruits from the area and ODU got three to sign on the dotted line.

