Navy sinks UVA in Military Bowl

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Backup quarterback Zach Abey scored five touchdowns, Malcolm Perry ran for 114 yards and two scores and Navy beat Virginia 49-7 in a surprisingly lopsided Military Bowl on Thursday.

After Virginia's Joe Reed took the opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown, the Midshipmen, who are 7-6, got two TDs apiece from quarterbacks Perry and Abey in taking a 28-7 halftime lead.Perry left in the third quarter with a foot injury, leaving Abey to score on runs of 5 and 20 yards to make it 42-7 in a game Navy entered as a 1½-point favorite.Abey added a 1-yard touchdown with 11:11 remaining, then sat for the remainder of the game.The Midshipmen rolled up a Military Bowl-record 452 yards rushing, including 101 by Chris High and 88 by Abey, who began the season as the starter before losing the job.Seeking its first winning season in six years, Virginia, now 6-7, instead absorbed its sixth loss in seven games.

