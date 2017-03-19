Newman roars to Phoenix win to snap long drought

AVONDALE, Ariz.- Joey Logano may have cost Kyle Busch a win a week after the two got tangled at Las Vegas. Logano blew a tire with five laps remaining Sunday at Phoenix Raceway, bringing out a caution and bringing the leaders — including Busch — to pit road. That left the door open for Ryan Newman, who opted to stay out on old tires when the leaders pitted. Newman led the field to green on the final restart and held off Kyle Larson for the victory. Larson took the runner-up spot for the third consecutive race.

For Newman, the win is his first since the 2013 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “You just wonder if you can do it again,” Newman said from pit road. “This is a big day for us, for the points and the Chase (10-race playoff).”

Newman credited crew chief Luke Lambert with making the correct — and gutsy — call at the end to stay out on old tires. "I called for two tires and he called for none, Newman said. "I’ve won more races on no tires than I have with four. I’m just proud of these guys. We had a good car all day. We kept it out of trouble and collected in the end.”

