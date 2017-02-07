Newton leaves during postgame presser

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Madam arrest
-
Police investigate 96-year-old woman's death
-
How Tom Brady, Patriots achieved Super Bowl miracle
-
Flight attendants fighting human trafficking
-
Son to stand trial for murder
-
Report: Nearly 2/3 of Navy F/A-18S grounded
-
Impact of cost of living on millennials
-
USS Cole heading to the coast of Yemen
-
Norfolk Southern train derailment
-
Democrats try to block cabinet pick
More Stories
-
Kaine among Senate Democrats trying to block DeVos…Feb. 7, 2017, 6:37 a.m.
-
Developers show interest in former Dome siteFeb. 7, 2017, 10:48 a.m.
-
Record Challenging Warmth TodayFeb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.