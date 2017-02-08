Atlanta Falcons fire 2 coaches

ATLANTA - The shake-up on the Falcons coaching staff continues with the firing of two coaches.

Falcons defensive coordinator Richard Smith and defensive line coach Brian Cox were both fired, the team confirmed to 11Alive Sports.

Smith could return as an advisor, but he is still exploring his options, according to the team.

The Falcons announced on Tuesday that they hired a new offensive coordinator, Alabama coach Steve Sarkisian. Sarkisian replaced Kyle Shananhan, who left to be the head coach for the San Francisco 49ers.

The move comes three days after the Falcons lost Super Bowl LI to the New England Patriots.

The Atlanta Falcons have not announced a replacement for Smith and Cox.

The team returned to the Falcons' Flowery Branch Headquarters on Tuesday to clear out their lockers and sent a message to their fans. See what the players had to say about the support they have received, here.

