WVEC
Close

Kirk Cousins wants out of Washington?

USA TODAY Sports , WVEC 12:23 PM. EST March 09, 2017

(USA TODAY) -- Nothing like having a franchise player who doesn't want any part of the franchise. But that's apparently what's going in Washington, where quarterback Kirk Cousins asked Redskins owner Daniel Snyder to trade, per ESPN.

Quick take: This really shouldn't come as a shock given Washington's reluctance to sign Cousins, who was slapped with the franchise tag for the second straight year, to a long-term deal. And as additional stories paint a picture of front office dysfunction, it appears this club is in danger of falling back into disarray. Stay tuned.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved

WVEC

Redskins place exclusive franchise tag on Kirk Cousins

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories