Kirk Cousins wants out of Washington?

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) drops back to pass against the New York Giants during the first half at FedEx Field. (Photo: Brad Mills, USA TODAY Sports)

(USA TODAY) -- Nothing like having a franchise player who doesn't want any part of the franchise. But that's apparently what's going in Washington, where quarterback Kirk Cousins asked Redskins owner Daniel Snyder to trade, per ESPN.

Kirk Cousins appealed personally to owner Dan Snyder for a trade but was basically told not to get his hopes up, per sources. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) March 9, 2017

Quick take: This really shouldn't come as a shock given Washington's reluctance to sign Cousins, who was slapped with the franchise tag for the second straight year, to a long-term deal. And as additional stories paint a picture of front office dysfunction, it appears this club is in danger of falling back into disarray. Stay tuned.

