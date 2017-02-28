Redskins place exclusive franchise tag on Kirk Cousins

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) drops back to pass against the New York Giants during the first half at FedEx Field. (Photo: Brad Mills, USA TODAY Sports)

(USA TODAY) -- The Washington Redskins placed the exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Kirk Cousins on Tuesday.

The exclusive tag prevents Cousins from negotiating with outside teams.

The move marks the first time in NFL history that a team has issued a franchise tag to its quarterback in consecutive years.

Cousins played on the franchise tag last season and was named to the Pro Bowl after throwing for 4,917 yards and 25 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

If Cousins signs the franchise tender, he would be set to earn $24 million this season.

