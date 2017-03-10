Report: Kirk Cousins says he'll be a 49er

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Photo: Ronald Martinez, 2016 Getty Images)

(USA TODAY) -- The latest twist in the Kirk Cousins saga has the Washington Redskins quarterback telling someone close to him, "I'm going to be a 49er," per a report from The Sporting News.

The news comes a day after reports came out that Cousins wanted out of Washington. Also on Thursday, the Redskins fired general manager Scot McGloughan.

Spoke to source close to #Redskins QB Kirk Cousins last night. Per Cousins: "I'm going to be a 49er" in 2017 OR 2018.

Quick take: Cousins signed his $24 million franchise tag Friday, which still wouldn't prevent Washington from trading the apparently disgruntled passer.

But unless the Redskins are willing to tag him for more than $34 million in 2018, there won't be much impeding Cousins — other than another season in burgundy and gold — from eventually reuniting with Kyle Shanahan in The Bay Area.

The growing question is whether the Redskins will proactively try to move Cousins or potentially lose him for nothing down the road. But if he's willing to wait a year, there's little incentive for San Francisco to offer much, namely the draft's No. 2 pick, in return.

Last season, Cousins broke his own franchise record for passing yards, nearly eclipsing 5,000, and set another team mark with more than 400 completions, throwing for 25 TDs and 12 interceptions with a completion percentage of 67.

The Redskins lost four of their last six games - including 19-10 at home against the division rival New York Giants in the regular-season finale, a defeat sealed by Cousins' late interception - to end up 8-7-1 and miss the playoffs.

The Redskins have until July 15 to try to work out a long-term deal with their starting QB.

