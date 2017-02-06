How much did you eat on Super Bowl Sunday?

Pizza and Wings from WordPress

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - The Super Bowl is known for being one of the biggest sporting events of the year, but it is also one of the largest for food as well.

Super Bowl Sunday ranks second for the most food consumed – only surpassed by Thanksgiving.

Doug DeVito, co-owner of ShoreBreak sports bar in Virginia Beach, said the Super Bowl is one of his busiest days.

“We typically plan on going through 500 pounds of wings on Super Bowl Sunday,” said DeVito. “So they've been prepping getting wings ready all day long.”

In order to prepare for the day, DeVito says it’s “all hands on deck.”

“Our orders have started coming in all day long. We've actually had a few orders called in the previous days, and people just getting their food ready for their parties tonight,” DeVito said.

The demand for food occurred all across the country. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Americans are expected to consume:

1.3 billion chicken wings

139 million pounds of guacamole

11.2 million pounds of potato chips

325.5 million gallons of beer

More than 166 million pounds of wings were consumed on Super Bowl Sunday. That is the equivalent of more than 300 times the combined weight of all 32 NFL teams.

