ODU to honor Super Bowl champion at upcoming basketball game

Philadelphia Eagles long snapper Rick Lovato (45) celebrates on the field against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field, Jan. 21 2018. (Photo: Geoff Burke, USA TODAY Sports, Geoff Burke)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Old Dominion University will soon honor a fellow graduate at a men's basketball game for becoming the first ODU Monarch to win the Super Bowl.

Rick Lovato is the long snapper for the 2018 Super Bowl Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. He's also a 2015 ODU alum.

"Rick Lovato is an incredible story of character and the will to succeed," said Bobby Wilder in a press release published on the school's website.

He is the first Monarch to play in a professional football game and the first in a Super Bowl, the website stated.

"He came to Old Dominion on a partial scholarship and earned a full scholarship with outstanding performance on and off the field. He was a great teammate in every way possible," the release quoted Wilder.

After graduating from ODU, Lovato was picked up by the Green Bay Packers. He was cut in 2016, but was later called up by the Washington Redskins as an injury replacement. After two games, he was released. He finished the 2016-2017 season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Lovato will be honored at the men's basketball game against Florida Atlantic University at 7 p.m. on March 1.

