One day closer and NFL Experience is on the menu

HOUSTON, Texas (NEWS CENTER) -- Less than 24 hours until kickoff for Super Bowl 51 in Houston, and the NEWS CENTER crew is still going strong.

First stop of the day is a must visit if you go to a Super Bowl town, the NFL Experience. This year's event sold out and was closed on Saturday. Lee, Amanda, and Johnny were able to play some football games with Deering High School alum and current Baltimore Oriole, Ryan Flaherty.

Next stop, Diablo Loco, the place for New England Patriots fans to get ready for the big game.

Goldy ran into one Mainer that hadn't nailed down his ticket to the game yet. David Dostie of Skowhegan made the trip but hasn't secured a highly coveted ticket.

Dostie told Goldie his limit was $1,500, or he would watch the game from the bar. Wouldn't that be amazing, to make the trip all the way to Houston and not see the game? At least he isn't in the parking lot with no ticket.

Don't forget the NEWS CENTER's #DRIVEforFIVE Pregame Show starts at 11 AM Sunday on TV, Online, Mobile apps, and Facebook LIVE.

