President George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush to flip coin at Super Bowl LI

George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush at the 2015 NCAA South Regional Basketball Tournament game between Duke and Gonzaga on March 29, 1015, in Houston. (Getty Images) (Photo: WXIA)

HOUSTON - Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara Bush will flip the coin ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed that detail during Wednesday's State of the NFL address in Houston.

Mr. and Mrs. Bush have both been recently hospitalized, but the former first couple was released last week, and Goodell said he was looking forward to hosting them at Sunday's game.

Pres/Mrs @GeorgeHWBush are honored by @NFL Commissioner Goddell's kind invite to flip the coin b4 #SuperBowl, and are looking forward to it. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) February 1, 2017

