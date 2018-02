Snoop Dogg stops to talk with KARE 11's Adrienne Broaddus on the red carpet at the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration on Thursday, Feb. 1. (Photo: Ferlon Webster, KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - From Justin Timberlake to Snoop Dogg, the stars are out in the Twin Cities this week.

And when there are this many celebs around, who can blame you for keeping your camera close?

We're gathering glimpses of as many stars as we can, and our viewers are sending them in as well! Below are a few of them.

© 2018 KARE-TV