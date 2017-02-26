Niagara scores 3 in 6th, tops NSU 6-1

NORFOLK, Va. - Niagara broke open a tie game with three runs in the sixth to pull away for a 6-1 win on Sunday and a series sweep of Norfolk State at Marty L. Miller Field. The Spartans fell to 3-4 with the loss, while Niagara moved to 3-3. With the game tied at 1-all entering the sixth, the Purple Eagles scored three times to take the lead. After a pair of walks to lead off the inning, Greg Cullen and Philippe Langlois delivered RBI singles and Trevor McAuley hit a two-out RBI double to give Niagara a 4-1 lead. Julian Gallup added a two-run triple in the ninth to add to the final margin for the Purple Eagles.

Niagara starter Matt Brash and two relievers combined to limit NSU to six hits and one run. Brash allowed one unearned run with seven strikeouts in five innings, while relievers Nate Mascellino and Matt McCuen held the Spartans scoreless over the final four innings. Mascellino pitched three scoreless frames and McCuen worked a 1-2-3 ninth. Chase Anderson (1-1) took the loss for the Spartans, allowing three runs in one inning of work. Jonathan Mauricio allowed just one hit in five innings of work, but took the no-decision.

Niagara scored quickly in the top of the first. Tanner Kirwer led off with a double and moved to third on a groundout before scoring on a wild pitch by Mauricio. The Spartans tied the game without a hit in the fourth. Brian Beard reached on a fielding error to lead off the frame. For the second time in the contest, Beard then stole second and reached third on a throwing error by the Niagara catcher. Beard then scored on Terrence Pinkston's groundout. Alex Mauricio and Roger Hall both went 2-for-4 for NSU. Beard was 1-for-4 with two stolen bases.

