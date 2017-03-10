Norcom champs again: Friday hoops roundup

The Norcom High School basketball dynasty still rules and now they've made history. The Greyhounds beat Northside High out of Roanoke 51-41 in the Group 3A Boys championship. Norcom becomes the first school in the Virginia High School League to ever win 4 straight state championships.

Senior Travis Ingram led the way with 19 points as the Greyhounds were never seriously challenge in the final.

The title also marks the 6th championship for Norcom in the last 8 years.

Jamestown High School came up short in their attempt to win their first ever state championship. They fell in the Group 4A title game to Loudon County 80-48.

We also have highlights of the heartbreaking loss for the King's Fork girls team in Group 4A. They were a serious underdog to the defending state champion Monacan.

However, the Bulldogs led by 11 to start the fourth quarter. Monacan's Megan Walker, who is headed to UConn, scored 35 points. She gave Monacan the lead with 10 seconds to go.

King's Fork made a basket at the other end, but it came after the buzzer.

Monacan won 60-59.

