WVEC
Close
Weather Alert High Surf Advisory
Close

Norcom falls to mighty IMG Academy

Norcom played well but still came up short against #7 nationally ranked IMG Academy. The final was 92-80.

Scott Cash, WVEC 11:44 PM. EST January 27, 2017

Norcom is one of the top teams in Hampton Roads and played well but still lost to IMG Academy out of Florida 92-80. IMG is ranked #7 in the nation in the latest USA TODAY high school basketball poll.

(© 2017 WVEC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories