Norfolk Scope transformation

In between events, the Scope Arena appears calm from the outside. A serene monument in the middle of bustling downtown Norfolk. The concourse has no lines or ticket takers, vendors are unattended, popcorn machines hidden in the dark. Even the arena floor is usually unbothered, save for the hum of a zamboni as it glides across the Norfolk Admirals home ice.

However, every once in a while, when called upon, the Operations Team descends upon the floor, and a controlled chaos ensues. Seventeen regulars and countless contract workers perform a construction orchestra. Converting concert stages to ice, ice to theaters, theaters to circus floors and back again. It's a massive project that is based entirely around detail. Workers can go for up to sixteen hours at a time, and often have to make more changes once the act arrives. Countless moving parts working as one to provide a venue for Norfolk's entertainment.

