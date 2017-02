Norfolk State won a tightly contested game with Savannah State 92-87 on Monday night in Savannah.

Zynah Robinson led the way for the Spartans with 25 points and 7 assists. Jonathan Wade poured in 23 points.

It was the seventh straight win for NSU and kept them within half a game of first place in the MEAC. The Spartans record stands at (11-13, 8-2).

