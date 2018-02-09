NSU makes a basketball U-turn

(Photo: Norfolk State Athletics)

Three months into the season Norfolk State basketball is a contender in the MEAC. They stand in third place in the standings.

The Spartans have won four straight at they prepare for Saturday's Battle of the Bay with Hampton.

It's all smooth sailing now. However, the waters were very rough the first 2 months of the season. The Spartans lost their first 9 games on their schedule and 12 of their first 13.

With some tinkering by the coaching staff and some believing by the players, they have managed to turn things around.

