NSU not intimidated playing #1 JMU

The Norfolk State Spartans (0-2) will have their hands full this Saturday. NSU will have the ultimate road test when they take on the defending national FCS Champion and current top ranked James Madison (2-0). It's the first time the Spartans will take on a #1 team. They're 1-14-1 all-time against schools in the Colonial Athletic Association. This is their first meeting with the Dukes.

For now it appears the Spartans aren't feeling the pressure of facing the #1 school in FCS. "We're not scared of anybody", says senior linebacker, Kyle Archie. Running back, Aaron Savage had similar feelings. "You got to show me your number one, he says. "Like Coach (Latrell) Scott said, you don't play against the record. You don't play against the fans. You don't play against their national championships. They've got to try and go 1-0 this week, just like we're trying to go 1-0.

