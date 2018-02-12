NSU recovers for win over Hornets

Bouncing back from a 30 point loss in the Battle of the Bay, Norfolk State scored their own lopsided win on Monday night. The Spartans beat Delaware State 93-58.

The Hornets are winless in the MEAC, but jumped out to a 16-5 lead. NSU then went on a 43-9 run to put the game away by halftime.

Kyle Williams and Derrik Jamerson both had 5 three pointers in the game. Williams finished with a team high 20 points and Jamerson had 19.

