NSU recovers for win over Hornets

The Spartans rebounded from a lopsided loss in the Battle of the Bay to score a lopsided win of their own, 93-58 over Delaware State.

Scott Cash, WVEC 11:39 PM. EST February 12, 2018

Bouncing back from a 30 point loss in the Battle of the Bay, Norfolk State scored their own lopsided win on Monday night. The Spartans beat Delaware State 93-58.

The Hornets are winless in the MEAC, but jumped out to a 16-5 lead. NSU then went on a 43-9 run to put the game away by halftime. 

Kyle Williams and Derrik Jamerson both had 5 three pointers in the game. Williams finished with a team high 20 points and Jamerson had 19.

