NSU returns to court with a win

After having two games snowed out, Norfolk State hoops returned to action with an 80-76 win over Savannah State.

The Spartans scored the first six points of the game and led 45-42 at halftime. The Tigers came out strong in the second half and built a 7 point lead. NSU recovered from their 18 turnovers and with the help of six players in double figures to come from behind for the win.

Zaynah Robinson led the Spartans in scoring with 21 points. He had 4 3-pointers.

It's the first conference win of the season for Norfolk State. Their record now stands at (4-12).

