NSU set to work in Labor Day Classic

Norfolk State is set to kickoff the 2017 football season with the return of the Labor Day Classic. After a 5 year hiatus, Virginia State returns as the competition Saturday night at Dick Price Stadium.

The rivalry is now at 50 games with Virginia State holding a slight edge in the all-time series.

Spartans head coach Latrell Scott has named true freshman Tripp Harrington as his starting quarterback with another freshman, "Pootie" Carter expected to take a few snaps as well in the opener.

NSU was (4-7) in each of Scott's first two seasons running the show. The MEAC media predicts the Spartans to finish 7th in the conference this season.

