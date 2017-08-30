WVEC
NSU set to work in Labor Day Classic

Norfolk State renews their rivalry with Virginia State to kickoff the 2017 season. The Labor Day Classic is Saturday at Dick Price Stadium.

Scott Cash, WVEC 11:37 PM. EDT August 30, 2017

Norfolk State is set to kickoff the 2017 football season with the return of the Labor Day Classic. After a 5 year hiatus, Virginia State returns as the competition Saturday night at Dick Price Stadium.

The rivalry is now at 50 games with Virginia State holding a slight edge in the all-time series.

Spartans head coach Latrell Scott has named true freshman Tripp Harrington as his starting quarterback with another freshman, "Pootie" Carter expected to take a few snaps as well in the opener.

NSU was (4-7) in each of Scott's first two seasons running the show. The MEAC media predicts the Spartans to finish 7th in the conference this season.

 

