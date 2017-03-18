NSU Spring Football underway

NORFOLK, Va.- Barely a week into spring football practices, Norfolk State head coach, Latrell Scott sees a difference in how his team is performing. "I like that fact that we have some continuity", he says. In his third season with the Spartans, he's noticing there's less teaching is involved.

NSU hopes the 15 practices they have during the time period will see marked improvement off the 4-7 mark they had from a season ago. The Spartans also saw themselves making the grade in terms of recruiting. Not only are the 23 signed their largest class in a decade, 16 are either from Hampton Roads or the Richmond area. According to Scott, "Our guys are ready to take the next step."

