NSU survives overtime scare

Norfolk State survived a late game collapse to beat South Carolina State 93-88 in the MEAC Tournament quarterfinals.

NSU built a fourteen point lead in the first half. Then they sat on a double digit lead for most rest of the game. However, the Bulldogs came back from 10 down with 3 minutes to go to force overtime.

The Spartans got a clutch breakaway dunk from Alex Long in the extra period to put the game out of reach.

Jonathan Wade finished with 26 points for Norfolk State.

Next up for the Spartans it's the tournament semifinal on Friday night against the winner of Morgan State and Howard.

