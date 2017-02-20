NSU win streak snapped at 10

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Norfolk State men's basketball team saw its 10-game win streak come to an end on Monday night at Moore Gym, as Bethune-Cookman pulled off its second straight upset with a 75-65 win over the Spartans.



Two days after knocking off third-place Hampton, the Wildcats did it again, defeating the second-place Spartans thanks to their 3-point shooting and NSU's own woes from the floor. Brandon Tabb scored 22 points on 7-of-14 shooting to lead the way for B-CU.



Norfolk State had not lost since Jan. 14 in a setback to first-place North Carolina Central. After Monday's loss, the Spartans fell to 11-3 in the MEAC and 14-14 overall, falling two games behind the Eagles in the loss column. NSU now sits just one game ahead of both Hampton and Morgan State (9-4).



Shooting just 37 percent from the floor for the night, the Spartans could not hold momentum after a strong start. They held off the Wildcats for most of the first half until B-CU went ahead with four minutes left before the half. Norfolk State stayed within six in the early part of the second period, getting to within one during a certain stretch, but the Wildcats led those entire 20 minutes.

