NSU women advance in MEAC Tournament

(Photo: NSU Athletics)

Norfolk State women's basketball team advanced to the second round of the MEAC Tournament after dominating Delaware State 60-40 in their opener.

NSU overcame a poor shooting first half to outscore the Hornets 25-2 in the third quarter. Gabrielle Swinson had a double double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. Kiara Phillips had a team high 16 points in the win.

Next up for Norfolk State is their second round game on Thursday against Florida A&M at Scope.

