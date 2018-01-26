NSU women's hoops make a U-turn

Turn back the clock two years and you'll see NSU women's basketball with an (0-16) record. Fast forward to today and they've won 9 straight and are undefeated in MEAC conference play. How did it happen?

"Coach Vickers happened. He just came in. He knew what he was doing. We just all bought into his system," says Kayla Roberts.

Larry Vickers bleeds "Green and Gold". He walked onto the men's team in 2005 and later became a captain. He stayed at the school to be an assistant coach with the men for five years. Then, with the women's team (0-16), Vickers took over mid-season and turned things around in rapid fashion.

The Spartans finished at or above .500 for the first time in 15 years last season and are well ahead of schedule this year.

Norfolk State puts their perfect MEAC record on the line Saturday when they host the other undefeated team in the conference, Bethune Cookman.

