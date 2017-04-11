ODU baseball tames the Tribe

It was a good night for the ODU baseball's locals connection in their 6-3 win over William and Mary on Tuesday night.

Kellam High's Nick Walker led off the Monarchs attack with a homer in the bottom of the first. ODU tallied 4 times in the fifth thanks to RBI doubles from Zach Rutherford and Culver Lamb. Rutherford played his high school ball at Western Branch and Lamb was a star at Tallwood.

With the win in the non-conference game, ODU sweeps the home and home season series with William and Mary. The Monarchs improve to (25-9) on the season. The Tribe slips to (18-15).

