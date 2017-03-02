ODU beats the clock and UTEP

UTEP is still probably playing with their stopwatches. That's what it took to figure out that ODU beat the Miners 62-61 on Thursday night in El Paso.

UTEP got the apparent winning shot off just before the buzzer as called by the referees. Upon further review, the officials decided the clock operator didn't start the clock immediately when the Miners had inbounded the ball with 2.1 seconds remaining. Originally it was thought the Miners had enough time to get off a long jumper and then score on the rebound. The officials used a stopwatch to determine they did not get the rebound shot off in 2.1 seconds.

Just prior to the confusing finish, Zoran Talley hit two free throws to put the Monarchs ahead for good. Talley finished with a team high 17 points. B.J. Stith added 12. He had 11 in the first half when the Monarchs built a 31-27 lead.

An Ahmad Caver jumper gave the Monarchs an 11 point lead in second half. UTEP came all the way back to take the lead before Talley came through in the clutch and before the stopwatches came into play to decide the winner.

With the win, ODU takes sole possession of third place in Conference USA and their record stands at (19-10, 12-5).

(© 2017 WVEC)