ODU cheerleaders ready to shine

The ODU cheerleaders spend plenty of time supporting the school's sports team. They also perform at various campus events. Now it's their time to shine.

The Monarchs are headed to the National Cheerleader Association college championships in Daytona Beach.

Ask any of the cheerleaders what they want people to know about cheerleading and you will likely get the same answer. It's hard work.

The Monarchs bring their energy and athleticism to nationals which begin on Thursday. Finals are set for Saturday.

