ODU counts on seniors in Bahamas Bowl

When it came time to have fun in the Bahamas, it was up to the team captains to go swimming with the dolphins. David Washington, Rashaad Coward, T.J. Ricks and Zach Pascal showed the way. That is only appropriate.

As head coach Bobby Wilder tells it, all of his seniors have turned out to be solid leaders. "They've set the example for the younger players. We've got 30 freshman that we red-shirted that have learned how you develop, how you prepare, how you present yourself on the campus and the classroom."