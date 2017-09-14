ODU faces tough test next 2 weeks

NORFOLK, Va.- Old Dominion can't help but feel anxious about their current schedule. The Monarchs have a rematch with the North Carolina this Saturday from Foreman Field. They sport a 2-0 record against the winless Tar Heels (0-2). The last time they met is something ODU and its fans would like to forget getting throttled 80-20 in Chapel Hill in 2013. It seems like an eternity ago to head coach, Bobby Wilder who says just 3 players remain from that game. His squad has done a 180 since then in terms of talent. "When we played N.C. State in 2015, we were hanging with them at the half. We just didn't have the depth. We didn't have the size", he says.

The road doesn't get any easier for the Monarchs. They will travel to Blacksburg the following Saturday to take on currently 16th ranked Virginia Tech.

