ODU football bringing springtime energy

The one thing this year is to focus on winning the Monarchs division to get to the Conference USA football championship game.

Willie Byrn, WVEC 10:09 PM. EDT April 04, 2017

This is our big picture overview of ODU spring football for 2017. 

The Monarchs primary goal is to take that next step and win their division outright so they can get to the Conference USA championship game.

After 2 days of spring ball, here's what impressed head coach Bobby Wilder the most, "Love the energy. There is a good vibe. Really good momentum coming off 10-3 last year."

 

