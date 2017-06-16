ODU football player 'suspended indefinitely' following arrest

Devin Hannan's booking photo (Photo: Norfolk Sheriff's Office)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- An offensive lineman for the ODU Monarchs has been suspended indefinitely following an arrest earlier in the week.

Devin Hannan is currently being held without bond in Norfolk, on a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and battery, and stab/cut/wound with malicious intent, a felony.

The circumstances behind Hannan's arrest was not immediately available. He was charged on June 11.

In a statement to 13News Now, head coach Bobby Wilder said, "Devin Hannan has been suspended indefinitely from the ODU Football Team."

The Athletics Department could not confirm if Hannan's suspension was directly linked to his arrest.

Hannan, who is from Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania, is a sophomore at ODU, and started every game of the 2016 season on the offensive line. According to his player profile on ODU's website, he helped the team set a school rush record of 2,559 yards last year.

