ODU gets ready to cap off a special season

If ODU head coach, Bobby Wilder had his way, he jokingly said to several Eastern Michigan players, "We agreed that we feel the game should be postponed until next Friday, and we should stay until next Friday." The Monarchs are loose, but focused as they get ready to play the Eagles in the Popeyes Bahamas Bowl on Friday. It's the first ever in school history for Old Dominion.

Not bad for a team that was picked 6th of out 7 schools to finish in the East Division of Conference USA in the pre-season. They carry their 9-3 record into a game that will be seen before a national audience on ESPN at 1pm. A 10th win would make the Monarchs just the third team ever to accomplish the feat by its second year of bowl eligibility.