Elijah Davis our of Heritage High in Lynchburg smashed the existing state rushing records this past fall. He certainly got ODU's attention. The Monarchs were the first to offer him and on signing day, Davis made ODU his choice.

Davis rushed for 3,603 yards and 59 touchdowns in 2017. They are both all-time records in the state of Virginia for one season.

