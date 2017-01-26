ODU looks sharp in win over Rice

Welcome back Brandan Stith. After missing 4 games with an injury the ODU forward powered the Monarchs to an 80-72 win over Rice.
Stith was a perfect (8-8) from the field and had a double double. He scored 18 points to go along with 11 rebounds.
ODU had one of their better shooting performances of the season, making good on 54% of their shots.
The Monarchs largest lead was 63-41 midway through the second half.
Cape Henry Collegiate alum Marcus Evans led Rice with 23 points.
The Monarchs ended a two game skid and improved to (12-8, 5-3).
