ODU making progress at quarterback

Quarterback was the biggest question mark for ODU to start the season. In the win against Albany there was some good and some bad.

Scott Cash, WVEC 10:33 PM. EDT September 05, 2017

The good was completion percentage and a nice long touchdown toss. The bad was not holding on to the ball. The quarterbacks were responsible for 3 turnovers.

Blake LaRussa will still be the starter against UMASS and you can expect Jordan Hoy to get more playing time as well.

