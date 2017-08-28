ODU prepares to kickoff season

It's time for the encore. ODU is coming off a 10 win season in which they played in and won their first ever bowl game. Now it's time to keep building. It all starts Saturday night at home with Albany.

Head coach Bobby Wilder is stressing that his team has depth and a fair amount of experience.

The inexperience comes at quarterback. Wilder made it official that Blake LaRussa will get the starting nod in the opener. At the same time Wilder mentioned that last year three quarterbacks played in the opener. David Washington excelled early and went on to a great season. Wilder is hoping for the same scenario this year with LaRussa.

