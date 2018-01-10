ODU preps for Conference USA showdown

"We've got a good team, trying to be a very good team," says ODU head coach Jeff Jones. We may get a better feel for just how good they are on Thursday night when the Monarchs host Western Kentucky at the Constant Center. The Hilltoppers join the Monarchs and Middle Tennessee in a first place tie in the conference standings.

ODU is riding a 7 game win streak and is undefeated at home for the season.

Perhaps the biggest challenge for the Monarchs entering the season was finding some help for last year's leading scorer Ahmad Caver. Help has arrived. Many different players have stepped up, but Jones says there is more to it than that. "I think more than Ahmad needs help is we needed to be more mature. And, I think any number of guys have been more mature"

Thursday night's showdown is an 8 o'clock tipoff.

