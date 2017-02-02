ODU rallies past pesky FIU

NORFOLK, Va. – B.J. Stith led four Monarchs in double-figures with 15 points, as the Old Dominion men’s basketball team (14-8, 7-3 C-USA) topped Florida International (5-17, 1-8 C-USA) by a 64-57 score on Thursday night at the Ted Constant Convocation Center.

ODU’s four turnovers is the fewest this season and nearly set a school record which was set in 1980 against Charlotte, when Old Dominion committed just three turnovers.



Trailing by as many as six at one point in the contest, the Monarchs rallied to take its first lead of the second half, 49-48 with 8:01 to play. The Panthers clawed back scoring four straight to take a 52-49 lead at the 7:03 mark, but Old Dominion out-scored FIU 15-4 the rest of the way to claim the seven point victory on Thursday night in Norfolk.



“We weren’t able to take control of this game until towards the end," said ODU head coach Jeff Jones. “I thought the real key was our nine steals, in which we generated some offense from. This was a good job in regards to getting the win, now we have a quick turnaround to play a good FAU team on Saturday.”



B.J. Stith also hauled down five rebounds to go with two steals and his team-high 15 points. Ahmad Caver went for 14 points and six assists, while turning the ball over just once. Trey Porter (seven rebounds) and Zoran Talley (three assists and two rebounds) each scored 10 points, respectively. Brandan Stith chipped in nine points and four rebounds in 19 minutes of work.



For the game, Old Dominion held advantages for points off turnovers (16-4), bench points (19-11), steals (9-2) and assists (15-9).



The Monarchs trailed by three at the half, 34-31, as the first half saw four ties and three lead changes. Old Dominion was led by B.J. Stith’s 10 points on 2-2 shooting from deep, while Trey Porter followed with nine points on 3-3 shooting from the floor.

