ODU ready for C-USA Tournament push

The Monarchs are the #3 seed in this year Conference USA Tournament in Birmingham. Their opening game is Thursday night at 9 against the winner of Marshall vs Florida Atlantic.

Last year ODU came close, losing in the championship game to Middle Tennessee State. The big question is can anybody beat the Blue Raiders this season as they just climbed into the top 25 nationally.

The other big question for ODU is can they find offensive consistency. Notwithstanding their final game no-show against UTSA, the Monarchs had been on a five game win streak, with a balanced scoring attack.

Head coach Jeff Jones has stressed several times this season how his team needs to bring energy every game. As he told us sometimes, "We haven't gotten up when it's not easy to get up. This time of year, it's easy to be excited."

